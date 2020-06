BRIEF-SenioResidenz Completes Capital Increase

June 12 (Reuters) - SENIORESIDENZ AG:

* CAPITAL INCREASE 2020 SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED

* LISTING AND FIRST TRADING DAY OF THE NEW SHARES ON 18 JUNE 2020

* WITH THE PROCEEDS OF AROUND CHF 33 MILLION FROM CAPITAL INCREASE, SENIORESIDENZ CAN CONTINUE ITS LONG-TERM GROWTH STRATEGY

* ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT A TOTAL OF 639,000 NEW REGISTERED SHARES WERE SUBSCRIBED AND PLACED IN THE ORDINARY CAPITAL INCREASE AT A SUBSCRIPTION/PLACEMENT PRICE OF CHF 51.75 PER SHARE

* FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON 17 JUNE 2020, THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL WILL NOW AMOUNT TO CHF 94,871,898.00

* DIVIDED INTO 1,916,604 REGISTERED SHARES WITH A PAR VALUE OF CHF 49.50 PER SHARE

* THE NEW SHARES WILL BE FULLY ENTITLED TO DIVIDENDS FOR THE ENTIRE 2019 AND 2020 FINANCIAL YEARS