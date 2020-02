Feb 26 (Reuters) - SENIORESIDENZ AG:

* FY EBIT UP AT CHF 2.8 MILLION

* FY PROFIT INCLUDING REVALUATION SUCCESS AT CHF 2.8 MILLION

* PROPOSES TO AGM 2020 CASH DISTRIBUTION IN FORM OF NOMINAL VALUE REDUCTION OF CHF 1.50 PER REGISTERED SHARE