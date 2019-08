Aug 22 (Reuters) - SENIORESIDENZ AG:

* EBIT IN H1 2019 AT CHF 1.26 MILLION

* RENTAL INCOME IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2019 AMOUNTED TO CHF 1.77 MILLION (H1 2018: CHF 0.92 MILLION)

* H1 EARNINGS INCLUDING REVALUATION GAINS OF CHF 1.05 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO MAKE SOME ACQUISITIONS IN THE PORTFOLIO IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2019