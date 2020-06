June 18 (Reuters) - SenioResidenz AG:

* IMPLEMENTATION OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE 2020

* AS OF TODAY, JUNE 18, 2020, ALL 1,916,604 REGISTERED SHARES WITH A PAR VALUE OF CHF 49.50 PER SHARE ARE LISTED ON BX SWISS AG. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)