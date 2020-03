March 19 (Reuters) - SENIORESIDENZ AG:

* DECIDED TO HOLD THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AT THE COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS

* SHAREHOLDERS ENTERED IN SHARE REGISTER HAVE OPTION OF INDEPENDENT PROXY

* REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE INFORMED SEPARATELY AND VOTING DOCUMENTS WILL BE SENT TO THEM AGAIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)