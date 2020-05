May 13 (Reuters) - SENIORESIDENZ AG:

* CAPITAL INCREASE BY ISSUING UP TO 1,277,604 NEW REGISTERED SHARES WITH A PAR VALUE OF CHF 49.50 EACH

* ISSUE VOLUME OF UP TO CHF 66.1 MILLION

* PREVIOUS REGISTERED SHARES ENTITLE TO PURCHASE ONE NEW SHARE (SUBSCRIPTION RATIO 1: 1)

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM MAY 25, 2020 TO JUNE 10, 2020