Oct 2 (Reuters) - SENIVITA SOZIAL GGMBH

* CONTINUES TO PURSUE THE GOAL OF COMPLETING 2017 WITH A SURPLUS WHICH SHOULD CONTINUE TO RISE IN 2018​

* H1 ‍EBITDA 1.1 MILLION EURO (YEAR AGO: 0.9 MILLION EURO)​

* H1 REVENUES OF AROUND EUR 4.4 MILLION​

* H1 EBIT EUR 0.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.4 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)