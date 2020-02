BRIEF-Senivita Sozial Invites SeniVita Sozial Estate Bondholders To Meeting

Feb 10 (Reuters) - SENIVITA SOZIAL GGMBH:

* INVITES BONDHOLDERS TO THE CREDITORS’ MEETING ABOUT RESTRUCTURING MEASURES

* DECIDED THE DEADLINE IS FEBRUARY 12, 2020 INSTEAD OF ALREADY EXTENDED SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD FOR TWO BONDS 2019/2023

* REASON IS THAT SUBSCRIPTION AND EXCHANGE VOLUME FOR BONDS TO DATE IS STILL SIGNIFICANTLY BELOW TARGET VOLUME OF EUR 30 MILLION

* LARGE PART OF THE PROCEEDS FROM THE EMISSIONS SHOULD BE USED TO REFINANCE THE EXISTING CONVERTIBLE BOND 2015/2020

* CHANGES RELATE TO SENIVITA SOZIAL ESTATE BOND