March 16 (Reuters) - Senmiao Technology Ltd:

* SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED ANNOUNCES PRICING OF US$12.0 MILLION FIRM COMMITMENT INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LTD - ‍PRICING OF FIRM COMMITMENT IPO OF 3 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $4.00 PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: