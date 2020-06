June 30 (Reuters) - Senmiao Technology Ltd:

* SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LTD FILES NON-TIME 10-K WITH U.S. SEC, DUE TO IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY - Q4, FY RESULTS TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY DIFFERENT FROM CORRESPONDING PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR DUE TO WIND-DOWN OF PEER-TO-PEER ONLINE LENDING BUSINESS

* SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY - ANTICIPATES DECREASES IN REVENUES, COSTS OF REVENUE, GROSS PROFIT AND INCREASE IN LOSS FOR Q4