March 20 (Reuters) - Senomyx Inc:

* SENOMYX ENGAGES NEEDHAM & COMPANY AND CONEXUS CAPITAL ADVISORS TO EXPLORE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* SENOMYX INC - ‍NEEDHAM WILL ACT AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR WITH CONEXUS SERVING AS AN ADDITIONAL STRATEGIC ADVISOR​

* SENOMYX - B‍OARD ENGAGED ADVISORS TO EVALUATE A RANGE OF POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING POTENTIAL SALE OF COMPANY​