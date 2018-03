BRIEF-Senomyx Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.15

March 8 (Reuters) - Senomyx Inc:

* SENOMYX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE AT LEAST $3.0 MILLION

* COMMERCIAL REVENUES FOR Q4 OF 2017 INCREASED TO $12.9 MILLION FROM $2.3 MILLION

* COMMERCIAL REVENUES IN Q1 OF 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO DECLINE DUE TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL TERMS

* FOR Q1 2018, CO SEES REVENUES TO BE AT LEAST $3 MILLION, OF WHICH AT LEAST $1.4 MILLION WOULD BE COMMERCIAL REVENUES

* FOR Q1 2018, CO SEES NET LOSS NOT TO EXCEED $0.09 PER SHARE

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $14.9 MILLION VERSUS $4.2 MILLION