BRIEF-Senomyx says co provided written notice to Lincoln Park Capital Fund, of intent to terminate purchase agreement

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Senomyx Inc

* Senomyx Inc - ‍on Nov 14 co provided written notice to Lincoln Park Capital Fund, of intent to terminate purchase agreement dated Dec 21, 2016​

* Senomyx Inc - ‍under terms of purchase agreement, Seonmyx has right to terminate purchase agreement at any time, at no cost to us​

* Senomyx Inc - ‍pursuant to agreement, prior to termination, co had right to sell to lpc up to $14 million in shares of company s stock over 24 month period​

* Senomyx Inc says ‍termination of purchase agreement to be effective on November 15, 2017 - sec filing​