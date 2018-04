BRIEF-Sensata Technologies Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.85

April 24 (Reuters) - Sensata Technologies Holding PLC :

* SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $891 MILLION TO $915 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE $886.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $864 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.84 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.94, REVENUE VIEW $897.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.66, REVENUE VIEW $3.51 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SENSATA - CHANGES IN FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES INCREASED ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.03 IN Q1 COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)