BRIEF-Sensata Technologies To Sell Valves Business To Pacific Industrial Co

May 21 (Reuters) - Sensata Technologies Holding Plc:

* PRESS RELEASE - SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL VALVES BUSINESS TO PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL CO.

* TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $173 MILLION

* SENSATA IS MAINTAINING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $3.57 TO $3.73

* CO EXPECTS TO OFFSET ANY DIVESTED PROFITS THROUGH COMBINATION OF SHARE REPURCHASES AND STRONGER OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

* SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES- SENSATA’S TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING BUSINESS AND GLOBAL TPMS AFTERMARKET BUSINESS NOT PART OF TRANSACTION; WILL REMAIN WITH SENSATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: