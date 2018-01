Jan 9 (Reuters) - SENSEC HOLDING AB:

* HAS CHOSEN TO REVERSE AGREEMENT FROM OCTOBER 2017 TO BUY SHARES IN SÄKERHETSAKADEMIN I MALMÖ AB

* REVERSAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EARNINGS FOR COMPANY

* REVERSAL IS DUE TO SELLER OF SÄKERHETSAKADEMIN I MALMÖ AB NOT FULFILLING ITS COMMITMENTS