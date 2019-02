BRIEF-Senseonics Announces Extension Of Distribution Agreement With Roche Diabetes Care

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Senseonics Holdings Inc:

* SENSEONICS ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH ROCHE DIABETES CARE

* ROCHE WILL CONTINUE ITS ROLE AS SENSEONICS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR IN EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA, EXCLUDING SCANDINAVIA, ISRAEL

* AGREEMENT HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO PROVIDE ROCHE WITH EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN 17 ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES

* UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE $8.0 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2018, COMPARED TO $2.9 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $136.8 MILLION AND OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS WAS $67.7 MILLION.

* MANAGEMENT PROJECTS REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2019 TO BE IN RANGE OF $28.0 MILLION TO $32.0 MILLION.