March 29 (Reuters) - Senseonics Holdings Inc:

* SENSEONICS ANNOUNCES FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON THE EVERSENSE SYSTEM

* SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC - PANEL VOTED UNANIMOUSLY, 8 TO 0, THAT BENEFITS OUTWEIGH RISKS, VOTED UNANIMOUSLY, 8 TO 0, THAT SYSTEM IS SAFE

* SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC - PANEL UNANIMOUSLY, 8 TO 0, THAT SYSTEM IS EFFECTIVE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: