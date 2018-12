Dec 21 (Reuters) - Senseonics:

* SENSEONICS - ON DEC. 20, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT WITH ROCHE TO THEIR MAY 23, 2016 DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TERM UNTIL JAN. 31, 2019

* SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC - CO, ROCHE ARE CONTINUING DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL LONGER TERM EXTENSION OF AGREEMENT