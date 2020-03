BRIEF-Senseonics Exploring Strategic Options To Enhance Stakeholder Value

March 23 (Reuters) - Senseonics Holdings Inc:

* SENSEONICS EXPLORING STRATEGIC OPTIONS TO ENHANCE STAKEHOLDER VALUE

* SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC - STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COULD INCLUDE A SALE OF COMPANY

* SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC - ON MARCH 22, TERMINATED ITS LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL LTD. AND PAID ALL AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING

* SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC - ENGAGING MOELIS & COMPANY, LLC AS CO’S FINANCIAL ADVISOR AND COOLEY, LLP AS CO’S LEGAL ADVISOR

* SENSEONICS HOLDINGS - INCLUDING A PAYOFF FEE AND PREPAYMENT PREMIUM, AMOUNT PAID BY COMPANY TOTALED $48.5 MILLION WITH REGARD TO TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT

* SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC - FOLLOWING PAYOFF OF OBLIGATIONS, COMPANY HAS NO SECURED DEBT OUTSTANDING

* SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC - IN LIGHT OF REPAYMENT, COMPANY IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH NEW FINANCING SOURCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: