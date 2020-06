June 9 (Reuters) - Senseonics Holdings Inc:

* SENSEONICS HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.21

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.13 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* COMMENCED PROCESS TO EXPLORE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* WITHDREW 2020 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: