March 23 (Reuters) - Senseonics Holdings Inc:

* SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC - ON MAR 22, CO & SOLAR CAPITAL LTD TERMINATED THAT CERTAIN LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2019

* SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC - IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION, CO PAID ALL AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER THE LOAN AGREEMENT Source text: (bit.ly/3dtiCnd) Further company coverage: