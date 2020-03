BRIEF-Senseonics Holdings Says Suspending Commercial Sales In United States Of Its 90-Day Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring System

March 26 (Reuters) - Senseonics Holdings Inc:

* SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC - SUSPENDING COMMERCIAL SALES IN UNITED STATES OF ITS 90-DAY EVERSENSE CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING SYSTEM

* SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC - INTENDS TO CONTINUE DISTRIBUTING 90-DAY EVERSENSE SYSTEM TO PATIENTS WHO ARE CURRENTLY USING PRODUCT FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC - EVALUATING ITS EVERSENSE BRIDGE PROGRAM AND MAY REVISE, SUSPEND OR CANCEL THIS PROGRAM IN ITS ENTIRETY

* SENSEONICS HOLDINGS - PLANS TO CONTINUE ITS DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY SUBMISSION EFFORTS FOR EVERSENSE XL CGM SYSTEM FOR USE FOR UP TO 180 DAYS IN U.S.

* SENSEONICS - EXPECTS CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31 WILL BE CONSISTENT WITH AVERAGE QTRLY OPERATING CASH OUTFLOWS IN 2019

* SENSEONICS HOLDINGS - EXPECTS THAT COST REDUCTION MEASURES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE CASH USED IN OPERATIONS IN FUTURE QUARTERS

* SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC - IN DISCUSSIONS WITH NEW FINANCING SOURCES

* SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC - WITHDRAWING AND SUSPENDING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE THAT IT PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2020

* SENSEONICS , UNDER RISK FACTORS, SAYS BUSINESS, PRODUCT SALES, RESULTS COULD BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY HEALTH EPIDEMICS, INCLUDING COVID-19 OUTBREAK Source: (bit.ly/3duONCD) Further company coverage: