May 7 (Reuters) - Senseonics Holdings Inc:

* SENSEONICS - DUE TO COVID-19, FINANCING ACTIVITIES AND COST-REDUCTION INITIATIVES TAKEN, INCLUDING SIGNIFICANT HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS

* SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC - UNABLE TO TIMELY FILE ITS FORM 10-Q, ORIGINALLY DUE ON MAY 11 Source: (bit.ly/35Ih9Wg) Further company coverage: