May 1(Reuters) - Senshukai Co Ltd

* Says it bought back 11.8 million shares of its common stock on May 1, for 6.78 billion yen in total

* Says its top shareholder J.Front Retailing Co Ltd cut voting power in the company to 0 percent from 22.65 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/zNMCf9

