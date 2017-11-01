FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Senshukai to offer early-retirement program
November 1, 2017 / 2:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Senshukai to offer early-retirement program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Senshukai Co Ltd

* Says it will offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 45 years old as of the end of December

* Offering period from Nov. 2 to Nov. 20

* The company expects 50 employees to take the offer

* Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on Feb. 28, 2018

* The company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/VSezd3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

