BRIEF-Sensient Technologies Corp Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.89

April 25 (Reuters) - Sensient Technologies Corp:

* SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* Q1 REVENUE $356.5 MILLION VERSUS $341.4 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.88 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER COSTS REDUCED 2017 Q1 OPERATING INCOME BY $31.3 MILLION ($23.4 MILLION AFTER-TAX OR 53 CENTS PER SHARE)

* “RESULTS IN OUR ASIA PACIFIC GROUP ARE ALSO OFF TO A STRONG START IN Q2”

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.78 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S