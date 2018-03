March 12 (Reuters) - SENSIRION AG:

* LAUNCHES IPO ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE AND SETS PRICE RANGE OF CHF 28 TO CHF 36

* IPO CONSISTS OF UP TO 9,331,428 SHARES

* TARGETING GROSS PROCEEDS IN AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 55 MILLION

* IN 2018, SENSIRION EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH OF 15-18% AND AN ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF 15-16%