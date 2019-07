BRIEF-Sensirion Holding Cuts Outlook For Financial Year 2019

July 11 (Reuters) - Sensirion Holding AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: SENSIRION HOLDING AG: REDUCED OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019, MID-TERM GROWTH PERSPECTIVES CONFIRMED

* EXPECTS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE OF CHF 160-170 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY CHF 175-190 MILLION)

* SENSIRION ADJUSTS ITS OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 AS A RESULT OF CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS

* EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF 9-12% (PREVIOUSLY 15-16%) AND UNCHANGED STRONG GROSS MARGIN OF 52-54%

* H1 REVENUE AT ABOUT CHF 83.5 MILLION (C. -7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND -1% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS PERIOD)

SENSIRION HOLDING - EXPECT FY2019 REVENUE OF CHF 160-170 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY CHF 175-190 MILLION), ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF 9-12% (PREVIOUSLY 15-16%)