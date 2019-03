March 7 (Reuters) - SENSIRION HOLDING AG:

* SUCCESSFUL 2018 WITH DIVERSIFIED REVENUE GROWTH IN ALL END MARKETS

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA CHF 27.8 MILLION (16% OF REVENUE)

* SEES 2019 FULL-YEAR REVENUE TO BE IN RANGE OF CHF 175-190 MILLION, STABLE GROSS MARGIN BETWEEN 52% AND 54%

* SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IN RANGE OF 15-17%

* FY OPERATING LOSS OF CHF 4.4 MILLION AND NET LOSS OF CHF 6.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)