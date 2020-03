BRIEF-Sensirion Holding FY Net Loss At CHF 2.7 Million

March 10 (Reuters) - SENSIRION HOLDING AG:

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE CHF 171.0 MILLION VERSUS CHF 174.8 MILLION

* GROSS MARGIN WAS STABLE AT 53.7 %, AND EBITDA MARGIN ADJUSTED FOR ONE-TIME EFFECTS AMOUNTED TO 12.0 % IN FY

* OPERATING LOSS OF CHF 2.0 MILLION AND A NET LOSS FOR PERIOD OF CHF 2.7 MILLION RESULTED IN FY

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA OF CHF 20.4 MILLION

* WE ANTICIPATE SALES GROWTH OF 4-10% TO CHF 178-188 MILLION FOR FULL-YEAR 2020, WITH A CONSISTENTLY STRONG GROSS MARGIN OF 52-54%

* FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IN 2020, WE EXPECT AN IMPROVEMENT TO 14-16%

* ALSO CONFIRM OUR MEDIUM-TERM ANNUAL SALES GROWTH TARGET OF 10-15% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)