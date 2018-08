Aug 22 (Reuters) - SENSIRION HOLDING AG:

* STRONG REVENUE GROWTH IN FIRST HALF-YEAR 2018

* H1 ADJUSTED EBITDA CHF 15.0 MILLION

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF CHF 175-180 MILLION (18-22% GROWTH YOY)

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF 15-16%, AFTER EXCLUDING IPO-RELATED COSTS

* H1 NET LOSS OF CHF 2.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)