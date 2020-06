June 18 (Reuters) - SENSIRION HOLDING AG:

* RAISED OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2020, MID-TERM GROWTH PROSPECTS CONFIRMED

* EXPECTS REVENUE FOR FY OF CHF 200-240 MILLION DUE TO THE POSITIVE BUSINESS TREND IN H1

* OUTLOOK 2020: EXPECTS AN IMPROVED ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN WITH A STABLE GROSS MARGIN

* H1 EXPECTS REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 113 MILLION (PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD CHF 84 MILLION)