June 15 (Reuters) - Sensirion Holding AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: SENSIRION HOLDING AG: RAISED OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2020, MID-TERM GROWTH PROSPECTS CONFIRMED

* EXPECTS REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR OF CHF 200-240 MILLION DUE TO POSITIVE BUSINESS TREND IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR

* FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020, SENSIRION EXPECTS REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 113 MILLION (PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD CHF 84 MILLION)

* EXPECTS DEMAND TO NORMALIZE FROM BEGINNING OF 2021

* STRATEGY AND MID-TERM GROWTH POTENTIAL CONFIRMED