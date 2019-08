Aug 21 (Reuters) - Sensirion Holding AG:

* MID-TERM GROWTH PERSPECTIVES CONFIRMED

* H1 CONSOLIDATED SALES AMOUNTED TO CHF 83.9 MILLION, -7.0 % YEAR-ON-YEAR

* ADJUSTED FOR ONE-TIME EFFECTS, H1 OPERATING RESULT WAS CHF 1.6 MILLION AND NET INCOME CHF 1.7 MILLION

* TAKING INTO ACCOUNT ONE-TIME COSTS, H1 OPERATING LOSS OF CHF 2.0 MILLION AND NET LOSS CHF 1.9 MILLION

* CONFIRM UPDATED OUTLOOK MADE AT BEGINNING OF JULY