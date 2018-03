March 22 (Reuters) - SENSIRION HOLDING AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: SENSIRION AG: SENSIRION HOLDING AG PRICES ITS IPO AT CHF 36 PER SHARE AND LISTS ON SIX SWISS

* PLACEMENT VOLUME OF CHF 276 MILLION AND A TOTAL MARKET CAPITALIZATION FOR SENSIRION OF CHF 504 MILLION

* SENSIRION WILL RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS FROM IPO OF CHF 55 MILLION