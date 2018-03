March 27 (Reuters) - Sensirion Holding AG:

* SAYS FULL EXERCISE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION IN IPO

* SAYS ‍JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS HAVE EXERCISED FULL OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION OF 1,152,000 NEW SHARES AT CHF 36 PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: