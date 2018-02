Feb 12 (Reuters) - SENSODETECT AB:

* SENSODETECT - DISCONTINUES MARKETING OF OLD BERA

* ‍HAS DECIDED TO NOW COMPLETELY DISCONTINUE MARKETING OF OLD BERA 2 WHEN NEW BERA 3.0 IS SOON LAUNCHED​

* ‍CLOSES MDD REGISTRATION OF OLD BERA 2 AND INSTEAD NEW BERA WILL BE CERTIFIED ACCORDING TO NEW STANDARD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)