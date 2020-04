BRIEF-Sensor maker AMS optimistic for second half of 2020

April 29 (Reuters) - Ams:

* CEO SAYS STILL EXPECT CLOSING OF OSRAM TAKEOVER BY THE END OF THIS QUARTER

* SAYS WE STILL SEE 300 MILLION EUR ANNUAL INTEGRATION BENEFITS FROM OSRAM DEAL

* CFO ON FURTHER FUNDINGS FOR OSRAM DEAL: COULD USE SEVERAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, WE ARE NOT IN A RUSH TO TAP THE MARKET

* CEO SAYS OUR SMARTPHONE CUSTOMERS’ ACTIVITIES IN DEVELOPMENT AND DESIGN ARE CONTINUING

* CEO SAYS 3D BEHIND OLED SOLUTIONS ARE A VERY ATTRACTIVE SOLUTION FOR OUR CUSTOMER BASE, EXPECT INDUSTRY ADOPTION PROBABLY TOWARDS THE END OF NEXT YEAR

* CEO SAYS Q2 GUIDANCE IS MIXTURE OF GOOD DEMAND FROM A BROAD CUSTOMER BASE, THERE IS A POSITIVE EFFECT FROM NEW WINS BUT THAT’S NOT THE MAJORITY

* SAYS WE EXPECT A VERY GOOD DEVELOPMENT IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2020 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Vienna Newsroom)