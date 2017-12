BRIEF-Sensorion And Cochlear Announce Collaboration To Study Combination Therapies For Cochlear Implant Patients

Dec 18 (Reuters) - SENSORION SA:

* SENSORION AND COCHLEAR ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO STUDY COMBINATION THERAPIES FOR COCHLEAR IMPLANT PATIENTS

* ‍WILL EVALUATE SENS-401 IN COMBINATION WITH COCHLEAR‘S COCHLEAR IMPLANTS IN PRECLINICAL SETTING IN 2018​

* ‍COCHLEAR WILL INVEST AROUND EUR 1.6 MILLION AND RECEIVE AN EQUITY STAKE IN SENSORION​

* COCHLEAR WILL RECEIVE A RIGHT OF FIRST NEGOTIATION FOR SENS-401 GLOBAL USE IN COMBINATION WITH CERTAIN IMPLANTABLE DEVICES

* ‍POTENTIAL MID-STAGE CLINICAL TESTING TO BEGIN AS SOON AS 2019​