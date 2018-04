April 23 (Reuters) - SENSORION SA:

* SENSORION AND UCONN HEALTH ANNOUNCE IDENTIFICATION OF FIRST POTENTIAL BIOMARKER FOR NOISE-INDUCED HEARING LOSS

* NEW STUDY SHOWS PRESTIN IN BLOOD FOLLOWING NOISE-INDUCED TRAUMA MAY BE A BIOMARKER FOR HEARING LOSS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)