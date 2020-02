Feb 13 (Reuters) - Sensorion SA:

* SENSORION SA SAYS THAT SOFINNOVA PARTNERS HAS CONVERTED ALL OF ITS CONVERTIBLE BONDS INTO COMMON SHARES

* SOFINNOVA CROSSOVER I SLP CONVERTED INTO ORDINARY SHARES ALL OF THE 7,500,000 CONVERTIBLE BONDS (OC) IT HAD SUBSCRIBED TO IN JUNE 2019

* CONVERSION WAS CARRIED OUT AT PRICE OF €0.76 PER SHARE

* SOFINNOVA CROSSOVER I SLP NOW HOLDS 11,822,258 SHARES AND 20.19% OF THE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS OF SENSORION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)