BRIEF-Sensorion Announces Positive Data From Gene Therapy Programme

June 9 (Reuters) - SENSORION SA:

* SENSORION ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PRELIMINARY PRECLINICAL DATA FROM ITS OTOFERLIN GENE THERAPY PROGRAM

* IN VIVO EXPERIMENTS CONDUCTED SAFELY IN NON-HUMAN PRIMATES SHOW PROMISING PRELIMINARY DATA ON INNER EAR TISSUE TROPISM AND ACHIEVEMENT OF A HIGH TRANSDUCTION RATE EFFICIENCY

* FRENCH GOVERNMENT AWARDED UP TO EUR 9.7 MLN TO "AUDINNOVE" CONSORTIUM TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF OTOF PROGRAM INTO HUMAN CLINICAL TRIALS