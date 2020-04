BRIEF-Sensorion FY Net Loss Narrows To 12.1 Million Euros

April 2 (Reuters) - Sensorion SA:

* FY NET LOSS -12.1 MILLION EUR

* CASH POSITION WAS EUR 30.4M AT END OF 2019 WITH A RUNWAY EXTENDED UNTIL BEGINNING OF Q3 2021 TO ADAPT TO CURRENT ENVIRONMENT

* PHII TRIAL WITH SENS-401 IN SSNHL STARTED, IT WILL INCLUDE PATIENTS FROM FRENCH ARMED FORCES; SENS-401 RECEIVED AN IND IN US

* FY NET LOSS EUR 12.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 12.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 10.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 12.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY IFRS OPERATING REVENUE EUR 2.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ACTIONS HAVE BEEN TAKEN TO SAVE COSTS AND EXTEND CASH RUNWAY WHICH IS NOW UNTIL BEGINNING OF Q3 2021

* ON CORONAVIRUS : DIFFICULT TO DETERMINE EVOLUTION OF EPIDEMIC SITUATION BUT THERE IS A RISK THAT IT MIGHT CAUSE DELAY IN REALIZATION OF PRECLINICAL GENE THERAPY STUDIES

* RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SENS-401 IN SUDDEN SENSORINEURAL HEARING LOSS ARE EXPECTED BY MID-YEAR 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)