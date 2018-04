BRIEF-Sensorion FY Operating Loss Widens To 9.5 Million Euros

April 12 (Reuters) - SENSORION SA:

* SENSORION REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END PERIOD EUR 7.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 9.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 8.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2018 OUTLOOK: PHASE II CLINICAL DATA FOR LEAD DRUG-CANDIDATE, SENS-111

* 2018 OUTLOOK: INITIATION OF PHASE II CLINICAL TESTING FOR SENS-401

* SENS-401: PLANS PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL IN CHEMOTHERAPY-TREATED PAEDIATRIC PATIENTS, MAY START AT BEGINNING OF 2019

* FY NET LOSS OF EUR 9.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 8.9 MILLION YEAR AGO