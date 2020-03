BRIEF-Sensorion Provides Update On SENS-401 SSNHL Phase 2 AUDIBLE-S Trial Enrollment

March 13 (Reuters) - SENSORION SA:

* SENSORION PROVIDES UPDATE ON SENS-401 SSNHL PHASE 2 AUDIBLE-S TRIAL ENROLLMENT

* PATIENT RECRUITMENT RATES FROM THIS TRIAL NOW INDICATE DATA WILL BE AVAILABLE BY MID-YEAR 2021, WHICH IS LATER THAN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

* “AUDIBLE-S TRIAL IS PROGRESSING BUT WE ARE OBVIOUSLY DISAPPOINTED THAT RECRUITMENT RATE IS AT A SLOWER PACE THAN OUR ORIGINAL EXPECTATIONS” - CEO

* AS CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC SITUATION IS RAPIDLY CHANGING, OUR REVISED ESTIMATE IS FOR A TOP-LINE DATA READOUT BY MID-YEAR 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)