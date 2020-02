BRIEF-Sensorion To Include Military Sites In Sens-401 Phase 2 Study

Feb 17 (Reuters) - SENSORION SA:

* SENSORION RECEIVES ETHICS COMMITTEE APPROVAL TO INCLUDE NEW MILITARY SITES IN SENS-401 PHASE 2 STUDY

* NEW SITES TO RECRUIT VOLUNTARY MILITARY PERSONNEL IN ONGOING PHASE 2 STUDY IN SUDDEN SENSORINEURAL HEARING LOSS

* INCLUSION OF VOLUNTARY MILITARY PATIENTS ON THESE NEW SITES WILL START AFTER FINAL ADMINISTRATIVE STEPS ARE CARRIED OUT

* PATRIOT CONSORTIUM BEEN AWARDED €10.8M NON-DILUTIVE FUNDING FROM THE FRENCH GOVERNMENT

* SENSORION ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO €5.6M TO SUPPORT SENS-401 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT FOR SSNHL