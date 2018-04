April 23 (Reuters) - SENSORION SA:

* SENSORION’S SENS-401 REDUCES HEARING LOSS IN PRECLINICAL STUDY WHEN ORAL ADMINISTRATION INITIATED UP TO FOUR DAYS AFTER ACOUSTIC TRAUMA

* KEY FINDING IS THAT SENS-401 WAS EFFECTIVE EVEN WHEN TIME BETWEEN ACOUSTIC TRAUMA AND TREATMENT INITIATION REACHED UP TO FOUR DAYS