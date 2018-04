April 19 (Reuters) - Sensus Healthcare Inc:

* SENSUS HEALTHCARE EXPANDS INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS TO MEET RISING PATIENT DEMAND FOR NON-INVASIVE SKIN CANCER AND KELOID TREATMENTS

* SENSUS HEALTHCARE - "SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDING" GLOBAL BUSINESS WITH SRT TO MEET CONSUMER DEMAND FOR NON-INVASIVE, SKIN CANCER AND KELOID TREATMENTS