June 1 (Reuters) - Sensus Healthcare Inc:

* SENSUS HEALTHCARE - ON MAY 26, RECEIVED UNSOLICITED OFFER TO ACQUIRE CO’S ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES AT PRICE OF $4PER SHARE, IN CASH

* SENSUS HEALTHCARE - FOLLOWING CONSIDERATION BY & AT DIRECTION OF BOARD, CO HAS REJECTED THE OFFER - SEC FILING